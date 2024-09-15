A sea of bubbles takes over Streetscape Yard for the first ever Sudsy Saturday

BALTIMORE — Here is some good, clean fun.

On Saturday, The Public Works Experience hosted their first ever Bubble Party to cap off the end of summer.

The wall of bubbles was created by what Public Works describes as “Baltimore’s finest tap water.”

Margaret Martin, one of the organizers of the event, says the event is meant for smiles on children's faces.

“I think they [the kids] have smiles on their faces, and that’s what it's really about. Having a good time,” Martin said.

The event was held at just outside the Public Works' headquarters on Eastern Avenue.