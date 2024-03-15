A.R.C Gloria arrives at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

If you look at the Inner Harbor tonight, you'll see one event you can only do this weekend.

That event - a naval training ship from Colombia.

And you can tour it through Monday.

The A.R.C Gloria has 73 cadets on board, learning the ropes of being a sailor.

The visit to Baltimore is also a part of the Navy's Bicentennial Celebration.

The Colombian Ambassador in Washington D.C. says the ship is an example of Colombian culture and the ties the country has with America.

"It's an intense relationship. It's a very strong relationship. We are going to be celebrating 202 years of diplomatic ties with the United States in June, so it's an important message to share as part of the tall ships here, sharing that message of friendship with the United States," said Daniel Avila.

Gloria has sailed the globe since the 1960s.

It will open for tours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, then from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday.