A pro-Israel sign slashed for a second time in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Congregation leaders say vandalism at a synagogue was motivated by antisemitism.

It happened at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation in Pikesville. The synagogue has had two signs up since Hamas attacked Israel.

They were slashed up three weeks ago and replaced. Then they were slashed up again last night.

The synagogue's rabbi, Andrew Busch, adds that they're not the only congregation targeted.

"There's an Orthodox congregation right behind us that had an Israeli flag that was also slashed with a knife or some kind of sharp object. And Baltimore County Police tell us there were other incidents around the community," said Busch.

The Baltimore Hebrew Congregation plans to replace the signs for the third time. After the first slashing, police put a camera up.

The congregation members say they hope the camera recorded whoever is responsible. Baltimore County Police officers will be stepping up patrols through the area following the latest act of vandalism.

If you know anything about what happened, call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.