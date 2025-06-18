A play day in honor of a girl who can no longer play

BALTIMORE — It was a play day in honor of a little girl who can’t go out and play anymore.

‘Joy for Jordan Day’ was held Wednesday at Port Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Baltimore.

Jordan Reid-el is a 10-year-old Northwest Baltimore girl who is terminally ill. Students and teachers from Cross Country Elementary School, where Jordan and her siblings attended, played and made cards for Jordan’s birthday, which is on the 28.

Jordan’s family was there, including her grandparents and her five siblings. Her mom, Terri Butler, captured the event on video so she can show it to Jordan at home.

“It’s amazing,” Butler says. “The love. The support. Everybody coming together to wish Jordan a happy birthday. To bring joy for Jordan. As you can see, we have a lot of people here for Jordan and I’m just so happy and I’m feeling blessed.”

Brown Girl Wellness, a nonprofit that promotes wellness for marginalized women and youth, organized the event.

“I am overjoyed, my heart is so full,” says Rica Wilson, founder. “Jordan’s aunt is my yoga teacher and when she told me about Jordan, I knew we had to do something to show Jordan some love. We really need people in the community so we can support parents because she’s not the only parent who has a terminally ill child.”

The students had free play in the main play area of the museum, then made birthday cards for Jordan. Volunteers from Brown Girl Wellness and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority helped out.

“A part of our support to the community is uplifting our community,” Corliss Alston, vice president, Epsilon Omega chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha. “We think it’s important to be out to celebrate Jordan’s birthday, to celebrate her family.”

Brown Girl Wellness is also raising funds for Jordan’s family to get a wheelchair-accessible home and vehicle. If you’d like to help, go here, and note in your donation ‘Joy for Jordan.’