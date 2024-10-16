A place Jewish veterans can call home in Pikesville

In Pikesville, there is an organization that is continuing to support Jewish veterans and first responders.

It's called the Jewish Uniformed Service Association.

Its headquarters is known as the JUSA house.

Inside are Jewish war artifacts, photos, a camouflaged, covered Torah, and a synagogue for worship.

The JUSA house also pays homage to men and women who served.

The goal is to provide a safe space for Jewish veterans and first responders to gather.

"The idea behind the JUSA house is that any veteran or men and uniform, including first responders, have a place to go and feel at home, says Rabbi Tenenaum from JUSA.

“We have a lounge where they come, free wifi, have coffee, just hang out if they need some quiet time."

Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum says there's this perception out there that Jewish men and women did not serve in the military.

One of his missions is to show people this is a misconception.

Jewish individuals served in every major American war.

Be sure to watch Good Morning Maryland tomorrow for the full story.