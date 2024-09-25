A once-orphaned otter is leaving Baltimore to create her own family

A once-orphaned otter sets out to create her own family.

Nora the otter is leaving the Maryland Zoo.

According to zoo staff, Nora was an orphan found in Elk Neck State Park in 2023.

The zoo took her in and has cared for her since last year.

The park team initially wanted to release her back into the wild, but she was deemed “not releasable” by the Department of Natural Resources.

Simply put, she was too young and lacked the survival skills needed to live on her own.

Additionally, no rehabilitators with the necessary otter expertise were available to adopt her.

The zoo has high hopes that in this next chapter of her life, she will create a family of her own.

“We’re actually very excited for Nora,” says Danielle Regan, Area Manager for the Maryland Wilderness section at the Maryland Zoo.

“She’s going on a big adventure. She’s about to take on the next chapter of her life at the Virginia Living Museum. She’s going to have a new companion there, and hopefully one day she’ll find a mate and help continue her species with more otter babies."

The last time visitors can see Nora at the Maryland Zoo will be Monday, September 30th, during the hours of 10 a.m.–1 p.m.