BALTIMORE — A new millionaire is somewhere out there and doesn't even appear to know it yet.

The Maryland Lottery says a lucky player drew a $1 million Mega Millions ticket on October 14.

It was purchased at the Check Cash Depot on 16th Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

As of Monday morning, the prize has gone unclaimed.

So double check your numbers, and if you happen to be the winner, sign that ticket and store it somewhere safe before making your way to the Lottery office to collect your newly found fortune.