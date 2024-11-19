BALTIMORE — Pardoning a turkey has been a big thing since President George H.W. Bush made it an annual tradition in 1989.

This symbolic act is done in an effort to save said turkey from being a part of Thanksgiving dinner.

Students at Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School are keeping the tradition alive.

CEO Dr. Santelises held a turkey pardoning at the school in East Baltimore. The turkey the little ones are making a plea for goes by the name of Ted.

One 5th grader named Jamaya Moore made a moving speech to spare Ted’s life.

“I think we should pardon the turkey because they have families and they live on the farm and in the forest,” says Moore.

“Here are some more fun facts to help show why we should burn out Turkey Tail: The female and the male talk differently. Also, turkeys are really large birds. Domestic turkeys are the eighth largest living bird species by weight.

As a result of the student's efforts, CEO Dr. Santelises let Ted go. She cited Jamaya's speech as a core factor in helping her to spare the turkey.