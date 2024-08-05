A missing man's house caught fire then his body was discovered 30 ft deep in a well

CALLAWAY, Md. — A man's body was discovered inside a well adjacent to his home on Saturday in Callaway, Maryland, Maryland State Police say.

Joseph Andrew Murrin, 53, was reported missing by his family on August 2 after a fire at his home.

On August 3, family members located Murrin 30 ft deep at the bottom of the well.

Troopers, medics, and rescue specialists all responded to the scene to pull him out so he could be taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Officials say there were multiple departments included in the recovery, including the St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Service, the Montgomery County Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, and multiple other agencies and jurisdictions.

At this time, a cause of death has not been determined and the manner of death has not yet been disclosed.

MSP asks anyone with information to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.