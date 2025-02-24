Watch Now
A mini-car pile up sends two adults to shock trauma Sunday morning

(Source: Raycom Media)
ARBUTUS, Md. — Two adults are in shock trauma after a multi-car crash Sunday morning. It happened around 2:50am on I-95 South in Arbutus.

Authorities say 27-year-old Persia Samina Ransford from Takoma Park, Maryland, was driving south on I-95 and hit a tractor trailer which was being driven by 59-year-old Asmaeil Faraj Abusharia, from Sewaren, New Jersey.

Moments later, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by 53-year-old Luis Del Cid from Middle River ran into the Mercury.

Ransford and Del Cid were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. No one else was injured.

MD State Police arrived at the scene to inspect the tractor-trailer. Emergency teams from Baltimore County and MDOT were on the scene as well.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is running point on this investigation.

Authorities say "impairment may have contributed to the crash."

Charges maybe on the way depending on the outcome of the investigation according to State Police.

