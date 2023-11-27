A million more dollars to fight hate crimes in Maryland

A million more dollars in emergency funding will go toward hate crime prevention grants, Governor Wes Moore announced Monday.

The money can help fund security personnel for local organizations that serve protected classes and religious institutions.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—in Maryland we do not, and we will never, tolerate hatred. Not toward Muslims. Not toward Jews. Not toward Christians. Not toward anyone,” said Gov. Moore in a release. “Safety is my number one priority as governor and my administration remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all Marylanders feel safe in their homes and in their communities.”

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller also posted about the new grant money on social media.

As @GovWesMoore and I have met with faith communities across MD, we've heard increasing concerns about safety.



We see you, we hear you, and we will always fight against hate to keep Marylanders safe.



We're announcing $1 million in emergency funding to prevent hate crimes. — Lt. Governor Aruna Miller (@LtGovMiller) November 27, 2023

The grant funding will go through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, and eligible organizations can ask for up to $40K.

"The Anti-Defamation League [lnks.gd] recorded a 316% year-over-year increase in antisemitic incidents between October 7 and November 7. During a similar time period, the Council on American Islamic-Relations [lnks.gd] saw an 'unprecedented' 216% spike in requests for help and reports of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias incidents."

-News Release from Governor Wes Moore, November 27, 2023

Back in September, the Governor announced nearly $16 million being awarded across the state to faith-based and non profit organizations through a security grant program to help prevent hate crimes.

Applications for the funding open on Tuesday, November 28 and close on January 10, 2024.