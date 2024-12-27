A Menorah lighting celebration in Owings Mills focused on the light inside everyone

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The "Nights of Light," a celebration of the second night of Hanukkah, was held in the Owings Mills Metro town center Thursday night.

During the event, one of the largest candelabrums in the world was lit.

"We have one of the largest Menorahs in the world, a 32-foot Menorah," says Rabbi K, director of the Owings Mills outpost of Chabad.

The Menorah itself is a symbol of light, wisdom, and divine inspiration and one of the most well-known emblems of Judaism.

The ceremony was filled with traditional dance, food, and smiles.

Rabbi K, who was also a speaker at the event, reminded everyone why they were there and issued a challenge to all those in attendance.

"Each of us is a beacon of light. Each one of us is like a candle, and we light up numerous other candles, and we have a responsibility to do that, to go out into the world, to touch another person's soul, to inspire them," Rabbi K proclaimed.