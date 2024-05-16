Watch Now
A memorial to honor our veterans of the past and present

Posted at 11:32 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 23:32:33-04

TOWSON, Md. — Pat Keller is a planner. For nearly a quarter of a century, he was the Director of Planning for Baltimore County.

Now, he has new plans set in motion for the corner of Honeygo Boulevard and Joppa Road.

At the cost of $250,000, Pat is ensuring that a Veterans Memorial will go up near a busy intersection in Northeast Baltimore County.

"We have some smaller, out-of-the-way memorials, but this one will be significant," Keller said. It will be situated on grounds owned by the county at Gough Park.

A big ceremony to launch the project will take place next Friday. The memorial, set to honor those who are no longer with us, will also honor those who have served and those currently serving.

