A massive townhome fire in Owings Mills displaces several residents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm townhome fire that displaced several residents overnight Saturday in Owings Mills.

It all started around 12:42 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 9400 block of Manor Forge Way for report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered a heavy fire coming from the rear of a four-story townhome. That fire spread to two additional units.

Firefighters managed to the blaze under control around 3:02 a.m. BG&E crews also arrived to scene for a gas leak. That gas leak has been determined as the cause of the fire at this time.

There were no reported injuries. According to the department, the Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes.