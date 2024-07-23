A man was shot after breaking into a church under construction in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new twist in a Southwest Baltimore shooting investigation.

Police now say the May 26 shooting of a 59-year-old man is justified.

Detectives determined Norris Palmore was wounded while burglarizing Praise Cathedral church which is currently vacant and under construction on S. Mount Street.

Police would not reveal who shot Palmore, but said their actions were deemed justified.

Palmore survived his injuries, and now faces several charges second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, attempted theft and malicious destruction of property.

Court records show Palmore with a criminal history dating back to 1995, including previous convictions for drugs, burglary and sex offense.

His trial is scheduled for July 30.

