A man convicted of shooting his brother in 2014, is back behind bars for murdering him a decade later

BALTIMORE — A man is facing charges for the April murder of his own younger brother.

Baltimore Police write in charging documents they have surveillance video of Michael Conley, 34, chasing Devon Thomas and gunning him down in Cherry Hill.

Besides that footage, investigators used social media to identify Conley as the shooter.

BPD Michael Conley

It's not the first time Conley's been accused of shooting Thomas, 27.

Court records show he was also charged in August 2014 with attempted murder after wounding Thomas during an altercation inside a Randallstown apartment.

Conley ended up pleading guilty to first degree assault and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

He received a 10-year sentence, but was only ordered to serve five-years.