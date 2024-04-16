Watch Now
A lung screening can save your life

It's an easy, painless procedure that could save your life. However, only 3% of eligible Marylanders do it. We're talking about lung screenings.
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 18:55:35-04

The low dose cat scans can reduce the chance of dying from cancer by 20%, similar to the benefits seen with mammograms.

Today, the University of Maryland Cancer Center announced 8 million dollars to provide greater access to lung screenings.

One of the project's partners says she's a living testament to its importance.

The cancer center says part of the money will go towards a mobile clinic to meet people where they are.

