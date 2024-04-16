A lung screening can save your life

BALTIMORE — It's an easy, painless procedure that could save your life.

However, only 3% of eligible Marylanders do it.

We're talking about lung screenings.

The low dose cat scans can reduce the chance of dying from cancer by 20%, similar to the benefits seen with mammograms.

Today, the University of Maryland Cancer Center announced 8 million dollars to provide greater access to lung screenings.

One of the project's partners says she's a living testament to its importance.

The cancer center says part of the money will go towards a mobile clinic to meet people where they are.