A lot of running going on in Baltimore this weekend.......a lot

Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 10, 2023
BALTIMORE — It's an event bringing home more than 10,000 people to Baltimore.

The 22nd annual Baltimore Running Festival is this Saturday, October 14.

Last year, more than 11,000 people took part in several running events, including a marathon, a half marathon, 5 and 10K.

This year, roughly 12,000 runners from every state in the U.S. will be downtown running in one of those races.

City officials say this shines a positive spotlight on Baltimore.

"As runners lace up their shoes and explore every corner of the city, they embark on a unique memorial and memorable journey," said Assistant City Administrator Alan Robinson.

A unique Baltimore event for the runners, the Baltimor-on-a-thon

To medal, you have to complete the 5K and the half marathon, on the same day.

