A look at what's happening this week: May 12-16th

A look at what's happening this week: a critical diplomatic mission to the Middle East, while on Capitol Hill, tough questions about funding requests for air traffic control upgrades.

Tuesday:

President Donald Trump starts a three-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The trip is intended to strengthen ties with the Middle Eastern countries.

They provided diplomatic support to the U.S. in recent months, including assisting with ceasefire negotiations for the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Wednesday:

A call to modernize the country's aging air traffic control systems won't be cheap, and Wednesday the secretary of transportation is set to take tough questions from Congress about his budget.

Last week, he asked Congress to fund the plan to upgrade huge pieces of the aviation system and better handle the growth of new technologies.

The secretary did not provide a price tag on these projects but hopes they can get done in 3 to 4 years.

Thursday:

And all eyes will be on the Supreme Court as the justices hear oral arguments on whether or not to implement President Trump's executive order to redefine birthright citizenship.

Specifically the citizenship status of certain children born in the United States to non-citizen parents.

The Supreme Court left in place orders by three federal judges prohibiting the government from enforcing this anywhere in the country until they could hear the case.

