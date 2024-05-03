A look at the historic Merriweather Post Pavilion

COLUMBIA, Md. — It's where Led Zepplin and The Who shared a stage for the first and only time.

President Jimmy Carter sang a duet with Willie Nelson there too....and its got a best-selling album named after it.

If you don't know what's being described, we're talking about the Merriweather Post Pavillion.

WMAR got a backstage tour on Friday ahead of the historic venue ahead of its 2024 season.

Nestled in 40 acres of forest in Columbia, Merriweather has always been known as a sanctuary for music fans, and operators say that hard work has payed off.

"Polestar Magazine, which is our industry bible, really named Merriweather Post Pavilion, the number one amphitheater in the world last time they registered, the world," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director at I.M.P

This year, Merriweather debuts a lot of new changes on both sides of the stage.

There's a new luxury backstage for artists, complete with a private swimming pool.

For fans, there's a new sculpture garden, a beer garden, a rock and roll pinball museum and more.

Plus, the venue is now ADA compliant.