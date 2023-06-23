A lily pad legacy: Spreading kindness all over the world

ABERDEEN, Md. — On a dark and rainy Christmas Eve, Chris Boyd went out to help a stranded friend.

He hydroplaned and crashed into a tree near the MD/PA line. He was 19.

How in the world do you turn such heartache around?

You create a foundation, and that leads to a legacy, and that leads to an incredible tribute.

His friend suggested Christopher Boyd Lilly Pads.

So, Aberdeen Restore took on branches from mom and sliced them into drink coaster look-a-likes. She bought plastic toy frogs off Amazon and suddenly a craze was born.

The first lily pad was left in New Jersey. It was found a day later.

Now, its been in 59 countries and all 50 states.

Here are all the locations where you can get a Chris Boyd Lily Pad.

In Bel Air, on 1225 Conowingo Road, there’s an old milk jug on the front porch that gets restocked every week.

They're at Harley in Darlington. You’ll find them in the clothing department.

In Havre de Grace, at Haven on 130 Market Street in the little free library.

At Aberdeen Restore on Beards Hill right at the register.

At Eden Mill in Pylesville in the little free library.

At Anita C Leight Estuary in the little free library.

And in Timonium at 805 Morris Ave, in the metal box on the front steps.

For more on this effort, click here.

