A justice reform group outline their priorities for this year's legislative session

BALTIMORE — Calls for change to Maryland's prison system Sunday, the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform outlined their priorities for the legislative session.

They want reforms before people are incarcerated, like preventing juveniles from being charged as adults without prior court approval.

In addition, the group wants improvements for those already incarcerated, including enhanced prison education to reduce recidivism and to create an ombudsman to address prison assaults by correctional officers and inhumane treatment.

"So a complaint will be received. It will go to a special correctional ombudsman office of the Attorney General who can investigate the complaint, who can visit the prisons without advance notice, and who can attempt to resolve them," said Sarah Burr. "This has worked in other states."

The group is also pushing for re-entry networking, helping returning citizens connect with support systems before they leave prison, and allowing expungement in more cases.