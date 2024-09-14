A jump to honor those who lost their lives to overdose

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — Usually, for a good cause, people jump at the chance to be a part of something bigger. But one organization took that jump part quite literally.

Evolve Life Centers hosted its 7th annual Skydive for Awareness event at Skydive Baltimore in honor of Overdose Awareness Day in August.

The organization works in addiction recovery and mental health support.

They see skydiving as an opportunity to jump through their fears and embrace their journey of transformation and healing.

""Skydive for Awareness" is not only a tribute to those we've lost but also a celebration of the resilience and courage of our clients and staff. Each jump is a powerful reminder that we can overcome our fears and embrace the possibility of a brighter, healthier future," the organization said.

One jumper called the experience life-changing and said he never thought he would experience something like jumping out of a plane.

"When I was going up in the air, I started to get a little nervous. But when I was with my parachute guide I was calm, I was relaxed, I was taking the views all in. I'm just here for the experience ya know," he said.

Another person said he wanted to jump to honor the friends he lost.

"I've lost a lot of people, and I just want to jump in the memory of everybody that's my friend that's not here right now," said John Love, who's been sober for six months.

It's safe to say the event was a success.

Although those who participated in the event all came from different backgrounds, they came together as one community to strengthen the fight against addiction.

This isn't the only event that Evolve holds.

Other events can include sailing, horseback riding, white water rafting, and other seasonal events.

To learn more about Evolve, click here.