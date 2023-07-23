'A jump start on holiday shopping': Craft fair celebrates Christmas in July

HOWARD COUNTY — A taste of Christmas in July!

Shoppers had the chance to pick up some early holiday gifts.

A craft fair took place on Saturday at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

More than 250 vendors took part in selling all kinds of items, including Christmas trees, ornaments, candles, and woodworking,

"​Just get you a jump start on holiday shopping. If you start now in July, plus, we're all indoors and air conditioned so it gets everybody out of the heat," said Chris Ignaczak, who organized the event.

There was also a petting zoo, kid activities, and a visit from Santa.