House fire injures two people and kills two dogs in Harford County

Maryland State Fire Marshal
One firefighter and a resident were hurt in a fire Thursday night in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, Md. — A firefighter and a resident were hurt when a fire broke out in a home in Aberdeen.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Tralee Circle.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said a firefighter and resident had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. Two dogs did not survive.

Firefighters knocked out the flames within 15 minutes. Investigators said the fire started in the home's basement. No word on a cause.

The American Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire.

