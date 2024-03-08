A hit-and-run left one man dead in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY - MD. — A man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 7:15pm, just south of Route 175 in Jessup, on Thursday night.

Howard County police say the man was crossing Washington Boulevard and was struck by a white or silver Ford F-150 Raptor.

The driver did not stop as the truck continued going north on Washington.

When authorities arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. They believe that he was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the striking vehicle or who may have witnessed the collision should contact PFC Holocker at 410-313-4752.