BALTIMORE — Tonight, more than $1000 was raised for a man in need who lives with autism.

At Jimmy's Seafood in Dundalk, folks had a good time for a good cause.

A fundraiser, complete with a raffle, for the care of a 33-year-old man with autism named Christopher.

He was shot in West Baltimore earlier this year, leaving him paralyzed in a wheelchair.

Christopher is mostly nonverbal.

His sister Shannon says, despite what happened, it's great to see such a turnout for her brother.

"The last couple months have been very hard for us as far as back and forth to the appointments, him constantly getting sick. But we're getting through it because it told him God is going to get us through everything,” said Shannon.

"Don't give up. Life might seem like it's hard, it's not as hard as it seems. Just do what you got to do."

If you couldn't make it to the fundraiser tonight, there is still an active GoFundMe.

It has raised about $5000.