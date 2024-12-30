A Glen Burnie liquor store sold 10 winning lotto tickets worth $500k in one day

BALTIMORE — A wild week for a pair of lucky Maryland Lottery players.

While the big $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in California, two local stores sold lucrative tickets of their own.

One college student in Cockeysville made a random stop at their area 7-Eleven at 321 York Road.

He decided to buy a $20 Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket.

Little did he know that he'd walk-out an actual millionaire.

The anonymous winner already has plans on how to put his new found fortune to good use.

Thanks to some advice from his Realtor father, he will remain in college and put the money towards buying a home.

Meanwhile, that may not have even been the biggest surprise of the week.

Over in Glen Burnie, one liquor store sold 10 separate tickets on the same day each worth $50,000.

You read it right, $500,000 or half-a-million, worth of Pick 5 scratch-offs sold at the same place.

It happened December 23 at Doc’s F&B Liquors located on Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard.

Lottery officials believe the tickets were purchased by one individual. They've yet to claim their prize.