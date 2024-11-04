A fight led to a quadruple shooting in Elkton killing two people, injuring two others

ELKTON, Md. — A fight at a party led to a shooting that left two men dead and two other people injured.

The fight happened in a home on Chestnut Drive. Maryland State Police say it moved outside and that's when someone opened fire into a crowd of people standing outside.

State Police were called just after 6 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man lying in the road. He had injuries from he shooting and was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition right now.

Tamir Davis, 26, of New Castle, Delaware was taken to the hospital by someone at the party. He died at the hospital.

Later Saturday morning, Darius Blalock, 26, of Bear, Delaware was found dead on the side of I-95 South. Police connected his death back to the shooting on Chestnut Drive.

The fourth victim was driven to the hospital from the party and she is being treated for her injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case and police are still piecing together what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed it or has information regarding this investigation should contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.