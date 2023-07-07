'A Fall Into Redemption': Father of overdose victim writes book to honor his son's life

Tyler Hibbs was one of the best to ever wear a baseball uniform in this area.

He was destined for greatness. Drugs derailed his dream.

At the age of 27, Tyler died of an overdose in Florida.

His dad has written a book, "A Fall Into Redemption".

When he was born he could toss a bottle across the room. The baby had an arm.

In T-ball, Tyler all of four, threw a ball so hard at the coach, it knocked him over.

This Hibbs kid was always the best on the field.

He went out for the Arundel High School baseball team. It was legendary Coach Bernie Walter’s easiest decision.

Tyler was the Player of the Year, with a State Championship under his belt before he was even driving, but weed won out.

Tyler could out throw, out hit, but couldn’t outrun the elusive high.

In the book, his father talks about losing Tyler for days, not knowing where he was.

Then one night, Tom went out back to a playhouse where Tyler use to hang out.

There he was in a fetal position.

Dad grabbed the 20-year-old and cuddled him like a baby.

In and out of rehab just didn’t click with Tyler.

In the book dad talks about it all, about how Coach Dean Albany helped his son.

You’ll read about Tyler’s last game. It was a men’s league. Tyler’s body was worn down.

During the innings Tyler would throw up in the nearby wood, come back and lay his head down in the dugout.

Dad put his arm around him and said, “Tyler you don’t need to do this.” Tyler said, “Dad I have to finish.”

But this book does not finish with Tyler.

It will be for everyone to read. To see the signs. To get help.

Tom is a very religious man and this is what gets him through every second of the day.