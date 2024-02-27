A driver crashes into a shed after being shot in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver swerved off the road, went through a fence, and crashed into a shed. Once on the scene, paramedics discovered the motorist was shot. The driver was then sent to a local Shock Trauma Center.

The wreck happened on Monday at 9 pm near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park, MD.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reach out to Det. Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or send an email to Benjamin.Raley@stmaryscountymd.gov

