A double shooting in South Baltimore leaves one dead and another critical

BALTIMORE — A shooting in South Baltimore leaves one male dead and a 28-year-old man in critical condition.

It happened around 5:31pm on Sunday in the 3600 block of Potee Street.

After arriving on the scene, Baltimore police found an unidentified male who was shot multiple times. He would be later pronounced dead by paramedics.

A 28-year-old man was also shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital. He is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.