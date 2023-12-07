'A date which will live in infamy'

BALTIMORE — The attack on Pearl Harbor came without warning on December 7, 1941 before the U.S. had entered World War II, and more than 2,400 men and women lost their lives in the service of their country.

“Throughout our country’s history, we have always had brave men and women who answered our nation’s call when our freedom and liberty were threatened,” said Del. Nino Mangione, (R) Baltimore County, “We owe these heroes a debt that can never be repaid.”

Coast Guard Cutter 37, harbored here in Baltimore, is the last surviving warship, which remains afloat from that attack, and it’s where people gathered to honor the bravery and sacrifice on the 82nd Anniversary of the attack.

A tape recorded directive from the cutter on that fateful day brought back painful memories.

“General quarters! General quarters! All hands man your battle stations!”

“This is exactly what 280 sailors aboard this cutter, commissioned named the Taney, heard that day that will live in infamy as coined by President FDR exactly 82 years ago today,” USN Commander Capt. Andrew Pecora told those gathered on its deck.

Among those who marked the anniversary of the attack was one man who decades later would serve on the cutter in Vietnam.

Frank Tobat makes the annual trip from his home in Salisbury to pay tribute to those who died and those on the cutter who rallied to fight back.

“I knew several Pearl Harbor survivors from this ship. When we’ve had reunions over the years and some of them I’ve become very close to,” said Tobat, “They’re all gone now, and I try to come here, because they would have.”