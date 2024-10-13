Watch Now
A collision with a tractor trailer and Honda Crosstour leaves one dead Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — One person driving a Honda Crosstour dies after colliding with a Mack tractor trailer in Baltimore.

It happened at 3:13am on Sunday. MDTA police say the collision occurred on I-95 at Exit 56 near Keith Avenue.

The driver of the Crosstour was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

MDTA’s police collision reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-537-1209.

