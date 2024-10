BALTIMORE — A special Christmas surprise is coming to Baltimore.

On December 20 the Lyric will host A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage.

The award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz first aired on television more than half-a-century ago.

Only now your favorite characters come to life singing along to Christmas carols.

Follow Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang with friends Snoopy, Lucy, and Linus to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

Tickets are on sale now.