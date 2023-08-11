BALTIMORE — A special Christmas surprise is coming to Baltimore.

On December 15 the Lyric will host A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage.

The award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz first aired on television more than half-a-century ago.

It follows the Peanuts gang including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and Linus on their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in Baltimore

Only now those characters are coming to life inviting you to join them in their quest, while singing along to your favorite Christmas carols.

Tickets go on sale to the public on August 16 at 10am. Venue presale starts Monday at 10am, with code CHARLIE.