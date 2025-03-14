A breakdown of the tax, fee increases, and cuts proposed in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As lawmakers take on the task of passing a balanced budget, proposals on how to do it are about as common as lobbyists in Annapolis.

We'll start with the cuts.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future, an education plan, could be put on hold through cuts to community schools and teacher planning time. Though the house has restored some of them for now the Senate and governor could disagree.

"How do we get businesses to move here, and their families to actually move here, and actually live in our state and be part of our economy and be apart of our communities? We do that by making sure everyone, that every child in every zip code has access to the same quality education," said Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary on the house floor.

Maryland's Department of Health could see cuts to the developmental disabilities program.

Maryland's higher education funding also sees cuts.

The state will also pause contributions to the rainy day fund, though it is funded above what is required by law.

"Here in Maryland, the Democratic party really refuse to get serious about cutting from programs that they've implemented over the last few years. Mainly the blueprint," said Delegate Jason Buckel.

In the tax and fee department, a new 75-cent tax on deliveries.

Higher taxes for income over $500,000 and removing the standard deduction come from Governor Wes Moore's plan.

"We've seen a pattern this session of introducing anything they can get their hands on to increase revenue," said Delegate Jesse Pippy.

A sugary drink tax of 2 cents per ounce has been proposed.

The state could also add a 2.5% tax on business to business services.

All of these things are being referred to as the "menu for lawmakers."

"The last place we want to be is dealing with new revenues. It should be the last option on the table," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Maryland will get a clearer picture on how to deal with its budget when the federal government passes its budget bill.

A continuing resolution was passed Friday evening and is currently awaiting signature from President Donald Trump.

The state relies on about $20 billion in funding from the feds.