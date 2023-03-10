A break in 1970 cold case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — There is a break in the unsolved murder case of 16-year-old Anne Arundel County girl Pamela Lynn Conyers, who was killed more than five decades ago.

Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI will release the new details at a press conference Friday morning.

At one time, investigators questioned if Conyers’ homicide was tied to a well-known case out of Baltimore city featured in the Netflix docuseries “The Keepers,” the 1969 murder of Catholic high school teacher Sister Cathy Cesnik.

Police also had looked into whether Cesnik’s death was connected to three other young women who were killed in the Baltimore area around 1970, including Conyers.

Pamela’s body was found in a wooded area outside of Millersville on October 20,1970. she was found in an area between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Maryland route 177 that stretches into Millersville.

At the time, the area was under construction, today it’s the area around Route 100 near the Waterford road/Route 648 overpass.

Pamela had been missing for four days before her body was discovered.

Police said she went to a homecoming bonfire and pep rally at Glen Burnie High School on October 16, 1970. later that night, she drove her family's 1967 dodge Monaco to the Harundale mall in Glen Burnie.

It’s the last place anyone saw Pamela alive.

Meanwhile, Cesnik was a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, where a chaplain, Reverend Joseph Maskell, was accused of sexually assaulting several teenaged girls.

Many of those girls had confided in Cesnick

Police suspected Maskell killed Cesnick in an effort to cover his tracks. His body was exhumed in 2017 to see if his DNA would connect him to the crime but investigators didn't find a match.

Police had wondered if Cesnick’s death was connected to the deaths of Pamela Conyers and two other young women who all disappeared around the same time.

Joyce Malecki, 20, disappeared on November 11, 1969 from a Glen Burnie shopping mall, four days after Cesnik disappeared.

Grace Montanye, 16, disappeared from a shopping mall northwest of Baltimore on September 29, 1971.

Each one of their bodies was found in different law enforcement jurisdiction and to this day, none of their cases has been solved.

Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI will have an update to Pamela's case at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday morning.