"A Blast from the Past"

PERRY HALL, Md. — Maybe you are heading off to see Gammies and Pop Pop for Christmas.

If only you could freeze time with them. Well, we are going to take you to the Town Square in Perry Hall, where time stops and even goes in reverse, and that is time well spent.

This is the only one of its kind in Maryland.

An adult daycare that's set up like Arbutus or Bel Air in the 1950s. You walk in, and you feel nostalgic. And that may be the best drug of all.

There are 12 storefronts—fronts for activities like a movie theater, a diner, a health club, and a sports room. You make friends, and you make smiles. There is a nurse on staff, and there is no wandering off. There are also four levels of security.

This was the brainchild of George Glenner, who has come up with reminiscence therapy.