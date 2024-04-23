Silent Veterans holds a free day for military members at the Woodlands Golf course

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — America can never fully pay back the debt it owes its veterans.

Our armed forces, generation after generation, continue to make the ultimate sacrifice by risking their lives on the front lines.

For some vets, though, their tour never truly ends.

After 30 years of service as a marine, followed by becoming a Montgomery County firefighter, Sergeant Major, O’Neal Johnson created a non-profit called “Silent Veterans.”

Silent Vets provides mentorship, coaching, and career guidance for veterans with health, money, or housing problems.

At its core, the organization wants to help service members build new friendships, creating the community they once had during active duty.

Johnson is taking a swing today at creating bonds among vets with a free day at the Woodlands Golf course in Windsor Mill. Veterans came out to put their drivers to the test. Johnson said that he had no idea how big of an impact this event would make.

“A participant came to me and said, thank you for putting this event on because it's helping with my PTSD,” said Johnson. “Now, I was kind of taken aback. And that let me know that what I'm doing is beneficial.”

More information on Silent Veteran's mission can be found here.