A behind-the-scenes look at costumes featured in Disney's The Lion King

BALTIMORE — If you're feeling the love tonight, it's not just because it's Valentine's Day, but because The Lion King is in town at the Hippodrome.

So be prepared as audiences watch Simba learn how to be a king and rule Pride Rock.

But outside of the plot, and the music, this show is also about the hundreds of costumes that come and go on stage.

On Friday, WMAR got a behind-the-scenes look with a wardrobe assistant for the show who shared some of her favorite costumes with us.

She says each actor changes costumes 11 to 15 times per show.

If you want to see The Lion King, it will be at the Hippodrome through March 2.