23-year-old man shot and killed in east Baltimore, police asking for public's help

A 23-year-old man, Leonardo Espinoza-Salomon, was shot and killed in East Baltimore on November 21, 2024.

His body was discovered in an alley in the 2300 block of Aisquith Street.

In reference to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Leonardo Espinoza-Salomon on November 21, 2024, in the 2300 block of Aisquith Street, investigators need your help obtaining additional information regarding this incident.



Anyone with additional information regarding this… pic.twitter.com/K6356pQAVs — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 3, 2024

The circumstances surrounding his death remain largely unknown.

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help in providing any information about this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest.