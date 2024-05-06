Watch Now
A 2-year-old girl was shot inside a home in Severn on Friday, police are looking for the shooter

Posted at 10:52 AM, May 06, 2024
SEVERN, Md. — Police are investigating how a two-year-old girl ended up shot inside a home in Severn.

It happened Friday, just after 10pm, in the 8200 block of Averill Court.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called to the area for reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers located a home in the block where they discovered the wounded child.

Fortunately police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

For now there is no information on a potential motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-222-4700.

