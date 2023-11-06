9th annual Stars, Stripes & Chow fundraiser raises money for homeless veterans

BALTIMORE — A tasty competition to help our heroes.

Local teams competed in a 'Chowdown for Charity' Saturday. It was part of the Baltimore Station's 9th annual Stars, Stripes, and Chow fundraiser.

Chefs from across Maryland whipped up their tastiest chili dishes.

"The Baltimore Station helps support veterans that have drug disorders or are getting out of the military and are homeless and help them to get better, which is a great organization. Our men and women need help when they come back," said Erica Maldon.

Maldon was one of the few people who were serving chili. "So, we're just here because we have veterans at home, and we want people to support them, support us. Cause it ain't just the men and women; it's the families as well."

The chili cook-off was held at Camden Yards.

There was live music as well as food and drinks and a kids zone.

Guests voted for "People's Choice" and "Best Theme."

And a panel of judges representing each military branch crowned the "Judge's Choice" champion.