98 Rock Spring Thing coming to CFG Bank Arena next year

BALTIMORE — Rock is returning to downtown Baltimore this spring.

98 Rock announced today that it's bringing its Spring Thing celebration to CFG Bank Arena, featuring artists Staind and Seether.

Staind is known for the early-2000s hits "It's Been Awhile" and "Fade," and just released their eighth studio album. Seether also first became popular in the early 2000s, with "Fine Again" and "Confident."

Also performing at the show will be The Struts, Ayron Jones, Dayseeker, and Tim Montana.

Spring Thing will take place April 26, 2024, and tickets start at $39.50. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. There are also VIP tickets available, which offers early entry into an exclusive preshow party with a signing from Staind and acoustic performances from Ayron Jones, Tim Montana and The Struts, as well as finger foods, a full cash bar, and a commemorative laminate.

98 Rock Program Director Rick Strauss said in a press release:

Baltimore has some of the most passionate and dedicated rock fans around, so we are throwing this party for them. We are looking forward to a night full of great music and lots of fun at our 98 ROCK Spring Thing.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com .

