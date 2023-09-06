93-year-old man dies from injuries after brush fire in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — A 93-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained after a brush fire he was tending inadvertently got beyond his control.

Charles W. Armstrong was being treated for first, second and third-degree burns to his body at MedStat Washington Hospital before he died.

Preliminary investigation from the Deputy State Fire Marshal revealed Armstrong was burning brush on his property in the 15100 block of Long Hill Drive when the fire got out of control.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames impeded his ability to move away safely.

There is no evidence that Armstrong was using an accelerant like gasoline to assist the burning of the brush.

After the fire was discovered on the property, Armstrong was found collapsed within the charred remains.

Paramedics with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services initially treated Armstrong for his injuries, and he was later flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 to the burn center.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal provides the following tips for open-air burning:

