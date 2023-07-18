911 system using AI-based technology coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new 911 system is coming to Baltimore and the twist is, it uses AI-based technology.

Baltimore and NWN Carousel announced the new program will impact the city's half million residents.

The system will be equipped with the latest AI-based technology, including automatic text translation of 140 languages and geo-mapping. This can reduce emergency response times by 90%, while eliminating the need to engage a live translator.

Baltimore's 911 specialists handle more than 1.3 million emergency calls each year and the new translation services provided by NWN Carousel will help cut down on some of these call times.

“The ability to communicate immediately with Spanish speakers and other non-English speaking callers of our ever-growing diverse community will provide a new comfort level for Baltimore citizens who may have been reluctant to call 911 in the past because they felt that we would not understand them. Baltimore City 911 has joined the D.E.I. movement, by now providing the citizens with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion when utilizing 911,” said Tenea Reddick, City of Baltimore 911 Director.

NWN Carousel is also providing the City of Baltimore 911 system with increased security to thwart cyber-attacks and cloud-based technology to allow emergency call specialists flexibility to work from anywhere including the City’s 25 mobile command posts.

The $6.5 million dollar contract for the next-generation 911 system was provided through funding from the state of Maryland.