911 system experiencing technical delays at Anne Arundel police department

Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 06, 2023
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The 911 system at the Anne Arundel County police department is currently experiencing technical delays.

Callers may receive a busy signal, but remain on the line until the call has been processed.

If a call becomes disconnected, a 911 specialist will immediately call your number back.

The texting feature still remains fully operational.

