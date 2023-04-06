911 system experiencing technical delays at Anne Arundel police department

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The 911 system at the Anne Arundel County police department is currently experiencing technical delays.
Callers may receive a busy signal, but remain on the line until the call has been processed.
If a call becomes disconnected, a 911 specialist will immediately call your number back.
The texting feature still remains fully operational.
