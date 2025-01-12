911 cardiac arrest call leads Baltimore County Police to deceased man, woman

WOODLAWN, Md. — A 911 call for cardiac arrest leads police to a deceased man and woman in Woodlawn.

It happened Saturday around 7:25am.

That's when Baltimore County Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Aurora Lane.

On arrival officers located both unidentified individuals dead.

"As detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths, they ask anyone who may have information to contact 410-887-4636," police said in a press release.

A reward is being offered for tips in the case through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.