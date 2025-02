TOWSON, Md. — A crash in Towson is currently under investigation.

On February 5, officers found a 2014 Honda CR-V that had struck and overrode a curb just before striking a tree in the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Police identified the driver as 90-year-old Robert Grove.

Grove succumbed to his injuries a day later at a local hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.